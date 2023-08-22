The WAMA Art Prize exhibition is now open at the Ararat Gallery TAMA.
The exhibition showcases 50 multi-disciplinary artworks from talented artists under the theme of art and nature.
The prize attracted more than 200 artists across Australia in its second year.
Chair of WAMA's Art Advisory Council, Jacqueline Healy, said judges were impressed by the diversity and creativity of the artists inspired by the natural environment.
CROSS COUNTRY: Blackie takes out Gibson 8km Handicap for maiden win
"This year we received a remarkable body of works," she said.
"Many of the works capture the fragility of nature in a world facing climate change and acknowledge nature's inherent resilience and beauty.
"These works, through contemplation of the natural environment, reveal artists' concerns about the future and will inspire us all to care for our world.
"It will be very difficult for the judges to decide on a winner from such an amazing body of work."
The prize will be judged by Dr Vicki Couzens, a prominent artist and Gunditjmara Keerray Woorroong elder; Robert Nelson, art historian and art critic; Suzanne Davies, contemporary art gallery director; and Dr Jacqueline Healy, art historian, museum director and Chair of WAMA's Art Advisory Council.
The WAMA Art Prize exhibition will be on display until Sunday, November 19, 2023.
The online exhibition will commence on Saturday, August 26, after the winners are announced.
"This is the first time that the exhibition is held in a gallery setting," Ms Healy said.
"In our inaugural year, during the pandemic, the exhibition was all online. So, we are really excited about the public being able to come and see the works in person, and we are so pleased to be showcasing the finalists at Ararat Gallery TAMA."
Visual Arts coordinator Katy Mitchell said she was thrilled to have the renowned art prize exhibited at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
"We're proud to back the WAMA Art Prize exhibition; this is a big milestone in our cultural program," she said.
"It's wonderful to share these artworks, celebrating the Australian natural environment, with the Ararat community and surrounds."
The major acquisitive award of $15,000 and Awards of Excellence will be announced on August 26, 2023, at the exhibition's official opening.
The exhibition includes a People's Choice Award, available for public vote after the announcement of the major prize winners.
The WAMA Art Prize aims to invite a multi-disciplinary range of Australian artists to celebrate their connection with nature and raise awareness of the importance of conserving our precious and unique Australian environment.
To visit the exhibition online, visit https://wama.net.au/wama-art-prize/2023-finalists/
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.