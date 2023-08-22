The Ararat Advertiser
$25,000 WAMA Art Prize exhibition open at Ararat Gallery TAMA

By Ben Fraser
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 12:00pm
The WAMA Art Prize exhibition is now open at the Ararat Gallery TAMA.

