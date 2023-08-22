On Sunday, after three years of running with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC), Nicki Blackie could not contain her joy when she won for the first time, in the Peter Gibson 8km Handicap.
The race was run under handicap conditions, with the front markers leading the way through the Ararat Hills Regional Park fire trails.
Runners were tested in the race's first half as they negotiated the 80m of elevation throughout the course.
Although these hills came with discomfort, the pain disappeared for at least a few moments with the beautiful views runners were greeted with when they reached the top of the mid-race climbs.
In the end, Blackie took the line honours in her first win.
Jess Hunt was next across the line, just 46 seconds behind Blackie, with Matt Haddow rounding out the podium for third place.
Blackie made for a popular winner in the Peter Gibson race, as all know her to understand the persistence and perseverance she showed leading up to the day's victory.
She said the last 400m was an agonising wait to see if anyone would catch her, and could not wipe the smile off her face after crossing the line.
"I've never won anything in my life," she said,
"There's a lot of people that have been around the club for a long time and you feel their passion for running and for the club.
"Pete (Race Sponsor - Peter Gibson) is one of those people. So, I'm just really proud and feel it was worth the wait of three years to win this race."
No stranger to distance running, Blackie is the daughter of retired SACCC member Peter Mottram.
After the race she said she wasn't serious about running until joining parkrun until six years ago.
Through the encouragement of her coach Sue Blizzard, Blackie joined SACCC and was given the honour of running with the same number that her Dad.
The fastest time for the females was Jess Hunt in 43' 37", followed by Helen McPherson in 44' 25".
In the men's category, Mark Thompson took out the fastest time for the day at 31' 27", followed by Matt Haddow (37' 27").
Next week will be the Watkins Family 6.5km Championship on Sunday, August 27, at Watkins Road, Warrak.
Race briefing and registrations will occur up to 8:45am, with the race starting at 9am sharp. The club welcomes anyone who wants to give Cross Country running a go.
See the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club website for more details about entry and start times. https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
