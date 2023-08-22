The Ararat Advertiser
Nicki Blackie wins Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club 8km handicap race

Updated August 22 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 10:00am
Jesson Hunt (left), Nicki Blackie (race winner), Matt Haddow and race sponsor Peter Gibson. Picture supplied
On Sunday, after three years of running with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC), Nicki Blackie could not contain her joy when she won for the first time, in the Peter Gibson 8km Handicap.

