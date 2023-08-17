Tucked away at the foothills of Ararat Hill Regional Park, lies a hidden gem years in the making.
Omaroo Estate, 18 Brewster Road, Ararat, is set to open on Friday, August 18, after more than a decade of work.
Ray White Ararat director Adam Walker said to celebrate the achievement, the development is holding a barbecue with drinks and giveaways from 4.30pm.
He said the land was purchased 13 years ago.
"The subdivision has been a vision of the owners since the very beginning," he said.
"To finally get titles last month, was a huge achievement for for everyone involved, hence why we are having a big celebration."
With a variety of blocks sizes and price points, Mr Walker said, the land was suitable for locals, out of area families and also investors.
The director said the elevated west end location is a talking point of the estate.
"We called it Omaroo Estate, meaning beautiful view, because of the breathtaking views from the west end elevated location," he said.
"The sunrise views are amazing coming up over Mount Langi Ghiran and the ever changing landscape views makes it a sought after location to live."
The estate is just 1.2km from Ararat Community College 1.2km and 2.5km from the CBD, and is within proximity to Ararat West Primary School and kindergartens, further adding to its appeal.
Prices start from $187,000, with 14 of the original 22 blocks still available.
Block sizes range from 686-1500 square meters.
All blocks are fully serviced with power, water, sewer, gas and NBN.
Sustainability will be a key factor in all the new home constructions.
For more information, visit https://raywhiteararat.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
