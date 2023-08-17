EGHS honors community partners for support

THE East Grampians Health Service recognised several of its valued community partners, who have donated significantly to the health service, at a special morning tea.
EGHS Board vice chair Cam Evans and chief executive Nick Bush acknowledged the support of Monika Kapp, the Ararat and District Breast Cancer Support Group, Freemasons Foundation and United Ararat Lodge 935, EGHS Residents' Support Group and Ararat Ladies' Probus Club, all of whom had donated significant sums of money to various areas of the health service.
"Through the Estate of the late Joe Kapp a significant amount was bequeathed to East Grampians Health Service, and together with matching State Government funding, including $465,000 from Joe and Monika Kapp, 938 solar panels were placed on buildings at the Ararat and Willaura Campuses and 384 panels on the purpose-built solar panel carpark structure in the main EGHS carpark," Mr Evans said.
"The project has saved EGHS more than $70,000 per annum in electricity costs, with early estimates that it could be more.
"Without the generosity of Monika and Joe, this project would not have been possible, and we are extremely grateful for Monika's support and ongoing interest in the health service."
Mr Evans said the Ararat and District Breast Cancer Support Group has raised $48,000 for the Oncology Unit over the past 20 years, with the funds primarily used to purchase eight new treatment chairs, along with additional funds from other local community groups.
"The group formed as a support group for Ararat women diagnosed with breast cancer and over the years also conducted morning teas and other activities to raise funds for the EGHS Oncology Unit, as well as offering support to patients in the Unit, serving morning teas and lunches," Mr Evans said.
"A donation of $7000 last year was the final presentation for the group, which has wound up after more than 20 years, although members still meet regularly on a social basis.
"Congratulations to all members of the group and thank you for your outstanding support of EGHS and in particular the Oncology Unit over the past 20 years."
The third project acknowledged at the morning tea was the construction of much needed pergolas on the west and east side of aged care facility Garden View Court.
EGHS partnered with the Freemasons Foundation and United Ararat Lodge 935 ($5000 donated), the EGHS Residents' Support Group ($5000) and the Ararat Ladies' Probus Club ($3600) to fund the construction of the pergolas.
"The new pergolas provide all-weather outdoor areas for residents, which has improved their quality of life. The area also allows residents to congregate with families in the safety of the Garden View Court grounds with more privacy," Mr Evans said.
"EGHS thanks these four organisations. The Freemasons Foundation and United Ararat Lodge 935 are ongoing supporters, as is the EGHS Residents' Support Group, who work tirelessly throughout the year to provide equipment and activities to improve the lives of our residents, while the Ladies' Probus Club, in winding up their organisation recently, decided to donate funds to EGHS.
"Staff, patients, residents and families are grateful to all groups for their support."
Plaques were unveiled to acknowledge Joe and Monika Kapp and the four organisations who funded the Garden View Court pergolas. A plaque to acknowledge the Breast Cancer Support Group was placed in the Oncology Unit several years ago.
