The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

EGHS honors community partners for support

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE East Grampians Health Service recognised several of its valued community partners, who have donated significantly to the health service, at a special morning tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.