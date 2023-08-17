The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Dimboola host Ararat in Rats' season finale | WFNL round 18 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
August 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat will play its final match of the 2023 WFNL season when its face Dimboola in round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 19. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Ararat will play its final match of the 2023 WFNL season when its face Dimboola in round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 19. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Dimboola Roos v Ararat Rats

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.