Dimboola co-coach Nicole Polycarpou says the Roos are ready for a physical Rats outfit when the two sides play its round 18 WFNL match on Saturday, August 9.
The Roos enter the match at Dimboola Recreation Reserve off a bye, whilst Horsham Saints defeated the Rats.
With an elimination final against rivals Nhill looming, getting in the right frame of mind in this match will be crucial, according to Polycarpou.
"It's more of a mindset thing. We want to have a win so we can go into finals feeling good and confident," Polycarpou said.
"Just keeping our cool and keeping safe because the last thing we want is an injury before finals."
Ararat was eliminated from finals contention with its 23-goal loss to the Saints.
However, the two sides provided a great contest back in round nine.
The Rats led at quarter and half time before the Roos extended its one-goal lead at the last change to seven by full time.
With Olivia Jorgensen and Laney McLoughlan second and fifth respectively in the goal-throwing, the defensive matchups will be an area to watch.
Polycarpou has been thrilled with the combination of Holly Ross and Indy Ward in the Roos' defensive ring.
"It's a new combo being Indy's first year of A Grade. They've just gelled really well, and it's only gotten stronger by the end of the season."
At the other end of the court, Bella Westbrook and Georgie Peel will attempt to limit the impact of Jorgensen.
Horsham Saints v Nhill Tigers
The Saints and Tigers will face off in a top-five matchup at St Brigid's Stadium in round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 19.
Both enter the final round of the regular season, coming off wins by over 20 goals.
The Saints conceded the first five goals at Alexandra Oval but walked away with the 36-40 win.
Abby Hallam stood out for the Saints with 46 goals in a game where Jorja Clode was managed.
Hallam also impressed with her pressure acts in the attacking third.
The Tigers had a 60-33 win over the Burras at Davis Park.
In its round nine meeting, the Saints came away with the 60-28 win.
However, Jess Cannane's side must account for Sydney Thorogood in the attacking goal ring on this occasion.
The impending matchup of Thorogood and Saints goal keeper Erin Mellington will be one to watch.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Demons
Southern Mallee will look to make it two wins in a row to finish the season when it hosts the second-placed Demons at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Giants lead increased incrementally in the first three quarters against Warrack before a 16-goal to nine final term in its favour.
Co-coach Steph Thomson stood out in the goal ring with a 35-goal performance.
Horsham will come into the match at Hopetoun with a qualifying final against the Warriors in the back of its mind.
In round 17, Horsham defeated Stawell by 20 goals at St Brigid's Stadium.
It was a strong mid-court performance for Tiff Hier's side as Romi Miller and Georgie Carberry featured in the best.
Georgia Batson's 40 goals lifted her total to 466.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Warrack Eagles
Minyip Murtoa and Warrack have been competitive in the back half of the season and would want to finish their season off on the right foot at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Fourth-placed Tigers defeated the Burras by 27 goals but will be hoping for a repeat of the round nine match between the two sides.
Sheridan Petering's side edged Warrack by two goals at Brim Recreation Reserve.
Maddison Morgan and Jessie Newell shot 25 goals apiece.
Newell was joined in the best by Isabella Griffiths.
The Eagles enter the final rounds after a 14-goal defeat to Southern Mallee at Anzac Park.
Amber O'Conner's 19 goals saw her pass 200 goals for 2023, her first A Grade season.
