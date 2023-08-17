Tatyoon Football Netball Club go into the Mininera and District football and netball league's finals campaign the envy of both competitions after finishing on top of their respective ladders.
The footballers finished two games clear of the pack, ending the season with a 15-1 record; its only loss was a wintery game in Penshurst against a Bombers outfit boasting the likes of ex-AFL Nathan Lovett-Murray.
The netball continued their 34-game win streak by finishing the season undefeated, finishing 15-0.
The Hawks will go into the finals full of confidence after defeating Woorndoo-Mortlake on the road.
The footballers were clinical in their victory against the Tigers, winning 14.7 (91) to 5.11 (41).
Kieran Collins kicked five while captain Anthony Rosato added four; Collins leads the Hawks with 41 majors for the season.
Ararat defeated Lismore-Derrinallum on the road 12.6 (78) to 14.4 (70). Captain Jaydo Wright kicked five goals in the eight-point win, moving his tally to 41 goals for the season.
However, the Eagles will not feature in this year's football finals series after finishing equal with Glenthompson-Dunkeld, but with an inferior percentage (204.05 versus 149.25).
On Saturday, August 19, Woorndoo-Mortlake now faces Wickliffe-Lake Bolac at the Tatyoon Recreation Reserve in the Qualifying Final for the right to play the Hawks in the second semi-final.
Both sides are coming off a loss, with the Magpies comprehensively beaten by Great Western 16.17 (113) to 10.12 (72).
On Sunday, August 20, Penshurst and Glenthompson-Dunkeld will battle at the Lake Bolac Reserve in the Elimination Final.
The Bombers and Rams come into the game in form; Penshurst defeated Caramut 18.25 (113) to 1.2 (8), while Glenthompson-Dunkeld pummelled Moyston-Willaura 37.21 (243) to 2.2 (14).
The winner will face the loser of the Qualifying Final.
In netball, Ararat will take on Hawkesdale Macarthur on Saturday, August 19, with the winner set to take on Tatyoon in the second semi-final.
The Eagles defeated the Demons 54-18 in the season's final round and finished the season 14-2.
Zanetta Hosking scored 24 goals, with Faith Biddle (19), Brooke Williamson (6) and Kira Stapleton (5) showing off the side's versatility.
On Sunday, Woorndoo-Mortlake and Penshurst will clash in the Elimination Final.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
