The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Dimboola hosts Ararat in final round of regular season | WFNL round 18 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat travels to Dimboola Recreation Reserve for round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday. August 19. Picture file
Ararat travels to Dimboola Recreation Reserve for round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday. August 19. Picture file

Dimboola Roos v Ararat Rats

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.