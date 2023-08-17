Escape the hustle and bustle

This well maintained three bedroom home with character and charm features high ceilings and wood heating.
The dining and lounge area are open plan and the kitchen is neat and tidy with gas cooking and room for a dining table. The spacious bathroom features a good-sized shower.
The home has recently been painted and re-roofed. It also has a solar system, along with town water and tank water.
Additionally there's a large four-car carport, assorted sheds, a veggie garden and a large yard with rear lane access.
For transport there's a bus service to Lake Bolac for school and kinder and a bus service to Ballarat for commuters.
