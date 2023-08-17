The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

54 Campbell Street, Streatham

By Ararat House of the Week
August 18 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Escape the hustle and bustle
Escape the hustle and bustle

3 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 54 Campbell Street, Streatham
  • $355,000
  • LAND AREA: 2000 square metres
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This well maintained three bedroom home with character and charm features high ceilings and wood heating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.