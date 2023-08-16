THE Ararat Library has introduced a serene corner in the children's section, featuring a plush foam play couch, tactile cushions, weighted soft toys, a cosy cubby, and sensory playthings.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong emphasized the significance of rural libraries as community hubs, offering inclusive spaces for people of varying abilities, backgrounds, and ages to unite for learning and bonding.
"Our community's aspiration includes enriching access to cultural, artistic, and recreational avenues. This involves upgrading our facilities to establish an encompassing and inviting ambiance," she said.
"Libraries play a pivotal role in fostering lifelong learning and social engagement. We are dedicated to ensuring children of diverse abilities can partake and enjoy the advantages of Ararat Library."
Librarian Ashlee McKinnis reiterated the rationale behind the Chill Zone's creation, aiming to provide children with a pleasurable and soothing environment.
"Creating a sensory-friendly space for children is an important first step for the Library to better serve young ones with neurodevelopmental needs," Ms McKinnis said.
"We know play-based learning is a powerful way to support a child's development. By incorporating a Chill Zone, we're ensuring all local kids have a safe and affirming space to play, explore and learn.
"I'm proud that we have a safe, welcoming, and calming area within the Library that caters to diverse needs."
The library procured additional reading materials to support those keen on understanding more about neurodiverse and behavioural advancement in children.
Funding for this project was possible via the Learning for a Better World Trust, in collaboration with Friends of Libraries Australia's, 2023 National Backyard Cricket program.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
