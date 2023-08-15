The Ararat Advertiser
Debut at 78: Cherry Morgan's 'The Canal Princess' unveils thrilling tale

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Lowe Street resident Cherry Morgan with her newly published book 'The Canal Princess'. Picture supplied
For aspiring authors out there, who think it is too late to write their great Australian novel, take inspiration from Cherry Morgan, who has just had her first book published at the age of 78.

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

