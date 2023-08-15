For aspiring authors out there, who think it is too late to write their great Australian novel, take inspiration from Cherry Morgan, who has just had her first book published at the age of 78.
A resident of East Grampians Health Service's 70 Lowe Street, Cherry is quite overwhelmed by the fact that her murder mystery, titled 'The Canal Princess', is now in print.
Mrs Morgan has always had a love of writing and has written many stories over the years, but only completed her first novel after an injury kept her chair bound and unable to walk in 2017.
It has only recently been published, after a friend took her story to an editor who said it was good enough to publish, and the wheels were set in motion.
"I'm still shocked and surprised," Mrs Morgan said.
"When I first saw it (in print) I nearly cried. I didn't honestly think I was good enough."
Mr Morgan has always loved murder mysteries and when asked where the inspiration came from, she tapped her head and said 'it was all up here'.
'The Canal Princess' features many twists and turns and will keep you guessing and turning the pages.
A murderer is on the loose, who has killed two women so far to cover up an unusual crime, and has made several attempts to kill a third, but all is not as one might think or expect.
'The Canal Princess' is available from Amazon Australia.
