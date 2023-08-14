REIGNING Ararat and District Junior Football Association premiers Rovers have won the right to defend their title after a nail-biting second semi-final on Sunday.
Rovers came from behind after a slow start to defeat Bombers by a single point on the final siren.
Bombers held the reigning premier scoreless in the opening term at Richardson Oval, taking a 13-point lead at the first break.
Captain Billy Jenkins and the pacy Ryder Belcher continually opened passages of play while Bombers' young guns Archie Harris and Hughie Cameron were at the ball's fall.
Rovers came out fighting in the second quarter, with Oli Reynolds, Eddie Astbury and Hamish Barr letting loose across the ground, helping their team narrow the margin to one goal.
Jack Richardson stood tall in defence, preventing the opposition from scoring in the term.
The momentum continued after halftime, with Rovers having seven scoring shots at goal, but only two were majors.
Bombers kicked a goal for the third term to trail by five points at the last break.
The final quarter had spectators on their feet as the lead changed multiple times.
Ned Jackson celebrated with a goal for Rovers, but the Bombers replied with accurate kicking, adding two goals to the scoreboard and snagging a five-point lead with six minutes left.
A late goal by Rovers saw their opponents one point behind in the dying minutes of play, and when Ryder Belcher lined up for a shot at goal with seconds left on the clock, a Bombers' victory looked likely.
However, the siren sounded before he could kick, paving the way to the grand final for Rovers.
The Bombers will meet the Mounties in Sunday's preliminary final after an upset win over the Warriors in Sunday's first semi-final.
Despite finishing the home and away season on the bottom of the ladder, the Mounties played a dominant style of football in the first half to hold a three-goal lead at the main break.
Evie Harrington played a stellar game in the ruck, giving the Mounties the first touch of the ball out of centre duels. Billy Walker, Pat Harrington and Hunter Newberry opened passages of play down the ground while Finn Murnane used his height to advantage in ball contests.
Whatever coach Matt Baldock said to the Warriors at halftime made a difference.
Riley Caton was a capable target up forward, scoring two goals for the Warriors for the term, while Kobe Foster added his team's third major to see scores level at the last change.
Lachlan Marsh, Jackson Richardson and Mabelle Bourizk continually threw themselves at the ball in the fourth quarter.
Still, the Mounties held them scoreless for the term while adding one goal, one behind to their score to secure a seven-point victory and keep their finals hopes alive.
Mounties must play hard for four quarters of Sunday's preliminary final to get anywhere near the Bombers.
While the Mounties will take a height advantage into the game, the Bombers have a string of fast, smaller onballers who will be dangerous if not shut down early.
First semi-final results
Mounties: 4.9 29
Warriors: 3.4 22
Goals:
Mounties: Billy Walker 2, Jacob Matulick 1, Koby Dalton 1.
Warriors: Riley Caton 2, Kobe Foster 1.
Best:
Mounties: Evie Harrington, Billy Walker, Pat Harrington, Hunter Newberry, Finn Murnane, Caleb Bendelle.
Warriors: Jackson Richardson, Mabelle Bourizk, Jethro Bourizk, Violet Day, Lachlan Marsh, Riley Caton.
Second semi-final results
Rovers: 4.9 33
Bombers: 5.2 32
Goals:
Rovers: Hamish Barr 2, Ned Jackson 1, Oli Reynolds 1.
Bombers: Billy Jenkins 2, Ryder Belcher 2, Owen McKinnon 1.
Best:
Rovers: Ned Jackson, Hamish Barr, Oli Reynolds, Eddie Astbury, Jack Richardson, Jasper Harris.
Bombers: Billy Jenkins, Ryder Belcher, Owen McKinnon, Archie Harris, Hughie Cameron, Oscar McDougall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.