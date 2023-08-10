The Ararat Advertiser
Blue Ribbon Foundation supports EGHS' ultrasound project

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Pictured are EGHS sonographer/radiographer Amy Ferguson, EGHS Director of Finance Tony Roberts and Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch president Dianne Radford. Picture supplied
The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch donated $70,000 to East Grampians Health Service as part of its commitment to purchasing a new Ultrasound system.

