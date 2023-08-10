The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch donated $70,000 to East Grampians Health Service as part of its commitment to purchasing a new Ultrasound system.
The donation is the first instalment in the $135,000 project, with another contribution expected before Christmas and another in February 2024.
Following the branch's commitment to the project, the Ultrasound system was purchased and installed at EGHS recently.
Ararat Branch president Dianne Radford said the branch was pleased to be able to present the first instalment towards the ultrasound system.
"Over the past 21 years we have donated more than $1 million to East Grampians Health Service, something our volunteer committee members are very proud of," she said.
"The Ultrasound system is another vital piece of equipment for the Medical Imaging Department, part of the recently dedicated Blue Ribbon Foundation Wing, which we are delighted to support."
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush thanked the branch for its generous support,
"EGHS is grateful for the dedication of the Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat branch, partners, businesses, organisations and the community who annually support the Ararat Branch's fundraising efforts," he said.
"Through the Foundation, we are able to provide state of the art equipment and facilities, which would not be possible if not for this generosity and support."
The system's features include 3D and 4D capability for a dynamic imaging of fetal and gynaecological abnormalities.
The new system boasts elastography capability for increased assessment of liver cirrhosis, and provides staff with greater resolution and enhanced imaging.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
