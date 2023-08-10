The Ararat Advertiser
GCA gears up for transition, challenges in upcoming season

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Pomonal's Lachlan Dalkin celebrates a wicket during the 2022-23 Grampians Cricket Association A Grade final. Picture by Ben Fraser
Pomonal's Lachlan Dalkin celebrates a wicket during the 2022-23 Grampians Cricket Association A Grade final. Picture by Ben Fraser

The Grampians Cricket Association is set to convene its Annual General Meeting on Monday, August 14, marking a crucial juncture for the cricketing community in the region.

