The Grampians Cricket Association is set to convene its Annual General Meeting on Monday, August 14, marking a crucial juncture for the cricketing community in the region.
In a changing of the guard, the upcoming season see the departure of notable figures who have been instrumental in shaping the GCA's recent trajectory.
Marc Brilliant (president), Travis Nicholson (vice president), Brett Chammings (junior president) and Sam Cocks (general member) will step down, having dedicated their time and expertise to the betterment of the competition.
Secretary Scotney Hayter, treasurer Luke Stevens, umpire coordinator Andrew Wood, and general member Gary Hannett have expressed their intention to continue.
Brilliant said the AGM's significance lies in electing new representatives and ensuring a seamless transition that builds upon the groundwork laid in previous seasons.
"Over the past few season the committee has had to face unpresented pressures like the Covid-19 interrupted seasons and the weather last season which were major headaches for the league," he said.
"But with some good administration, flexibility and thinking outside the square, the league was able to successfully navigate through these issues and ensure full seasons of cricket were played.
"This season will see pressure placed back on ground availability with Central Park and Alexandra oval surfaces getting a full renovation, and the new Gordon Street reserve not available until the new year.
"Emphasis will be place on all reminding ovals and clubs to ensure their facilities are up and running for Round one."
Brilliant noted in the 2023-24 season, PlayHQ will replace Mycricket.
"This will place extra pressure on clubs to ensure its all up and running," he said.
"The league is lucky to have Andrew Wood and Scotney Hayter as leaders in this area for our league and clubs will have advice at hand."
With the season projected to commence in mid to late October, anticipation runs high for a dynamic season ahead.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
