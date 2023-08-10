This month, the Regional Victoria Legacy Junior Public Speaking Awards returned to the region.
Ararat Legacy hosted a final on Friday, August 4, for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 and a cancelled series in 2022.
Fortunately, Ballarat Legacy took over Regional Victorian Schools' activity, with Ararat returning to host the event in 2023.
Eight students from Ararat, Stawell and Beaufort colleges took part in the finals; each presented a prepared five-minute speech followed by a two-minute impromptu speech.
Judges Robyn Clelland, David Tyler and Norma Wells awarded joint winners to Baxter and Kayan.
Zaihret Temam was declared the runner-up.
Beaufort Secondary College's Baxter White presented on 'Personal Effort', while schoolmate Zaihret Temam spoke on 'We Should Give It Our All'.
Stawell Secondary College's Kayan Barnes presented 'The Importance of Personnel Sacrifice'.
Ararat Legacy interim president Christine Doak said all attendees were treated to well-prepared speeches.
"We are so pleased to be able have Public Speaking on our agenda again for our secondary colleges students in the region and hope next year we can additional colleges involved," she said.
"With our students not having these opportunities over the past three years, it is great to be able to provide this activity to foster their personal development. We are also extremely grateful to the Legacy Foundation of Victoria for making available the funds for our 2023 Awards.
"We congratulate all the students involved for a task well done, and also, acknowledge the teachers at each of the secondary colleges for continuing to support this activity."
All students will now represent Ararat Legacy at the State Final in Ballarat on Wednesday, September 6, and, if successful, the National Final in Adelaide, SA, on Tuesday, November 13.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
