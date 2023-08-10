Ararat Rats v Horsham Saints
The Rats host Horsham Saints in round 17 at Alexandra Oval with its eyes still on the top five.
In round 16, Ararat defeated the Burras by four goals at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
With two matches remaining in the regular season, attacker Laney McLoughlan sits on 384 goals.
McLoughlan joined wing defender Julia Harricks in the best.
A dominant second half for the Saints resulted in a 38-goal win over the fourth-placed Roos.
Jorja Clode shot 55 goals for the ladder leaders.
Its defence stood up in the latter part of the contest; the Saints conceded 19 goals in the second half.
Horsham Demons v Stawell Warriors
Fresh off a bye, Horsham Demons coach Tiff Hier looks forward to its round 17 WFNL match against Stawell at St Brigid's Stadium on Saturday, August 12.
Both sides were level at half-time in its round eight clash before Horsham gained the upper hand in the second half.
"Stawell are always aggressive with the ball. I think that always puts any team in good stead, especially in the first quarter," Hier said.
If they come out firing, then it always puts the other team on alert. And that's what they did [in our last match]."
With two matches remaining until finals, Hier is still tinkering with what her best lineup looks like.
"When you've got eight girls that are of a very strong ability, I just like to make sure that everyone is getting court time," Hier said.
"They've got to be playing. They can't just be sitting on the bench. So that's why I have a high rotation of positions and players."
The Warriors will be looking to respond after its 47-all draw with Warrack in round 16.
Ebony Summers closed in on the top five of the goal throwing with 26 goals at North Park.
Tessa O'Callaghan joined Holly Graveson in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Nhill hosts Minyip Murtoa as it looks to maintain its top-five position on the brink of a finals birth in its first season back in A Grade.
In round 16, the Tigers defeated Southern Mallee by seven goals at Beulah Memorial Park.
Sydney Thorogood has scored more than 20 goals in the last four rounds in her return to the court.
Mid-courter Jasmine Talbot joined Thorogood in the best.
A young Burras side has been competitive against some tough opposition recently.
In round 15, Sheridan Petering's side was defeated by the fourth-placed Roos by 10 goals.
The performance was backed up by a four-goal defeat to the Rats in round 16.
Maddison Morgan shot 25 goals at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Fellow attacker Jessie Newell joined Morgan in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Southern Mallee Giants
The Eagles will look to build on last week's thrilling draw with third-placed Stawell when it hosts the Giants at Anzac Park.
Warrack coach Ashlynn McKenzie was pleased with her side's performance against the Warriors in what has been a challenging season.
"It would have been unreal to get a win. But the draw, we were pretty stoked with that as well," McKenzie said.
"I think the girls have finally started to realise that they can mix it with some pretty good sides. So it's good to see them reaping the rewards for their hard work."
For its match against the Giants, controlling the pace will be a key focus.
The Giants are always a tough competitor, and they have a really want-to-win attitude. They definitely play a faster game and what we do," McKenzie said.
"I think if we can do what we did against Stawell and just play at our pace and stay focused on ourselves. There's definitely a chance that we can come away with the win."
Ararat defeated Southern Mallee by seven goals in round 16.
Co-coach Steph Thomson scored 26 goals against the Rats.
Thomson was named in the best for the fourth time in 2023 alongside Jaimee O'Reilly.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
