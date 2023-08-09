Between July 1 and August 1, V/Line scheduled 2650 services on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines, with 98 services cancelled outright, 21 services terminating early and six services having a short departure.
A V/Line spokesperson said works along the line had made July a "difficult" month for commuters.
However, the spokesperson said V/Line had still met its reliability target for "nine of the past 12 months" on the Ballarat line.
"Over the past month, the vast majority of V/Line's 2650 schedules services on the western corridor were delivered despite significant challenges to the network, including major works impacting the corridor," the spokesperson said.
During May, crews completed critical track and signaling system upgrade works in the Ballarat Station precinct.
The upgrades to help improve the reliability of train services were part of a $26 million works blitz on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines.
With buses already replacing trains between Melbourne and Caroline Springs, more disruptions are on the way through the rest of August.
Coaches will replace V/Line trains on the Ballarat line, including Ararat and Maryborough trains, from Caroline Spring to Southern Cross in both directions for all services until August 13. No coaches will stop at Footscray station.
According to V/Line, this is due to West Gate Tunnel works close to the city, and delays of up to 50 minutes are expected.
The train replacement fun continues on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, with all trains between Melton and Southern Cross again to be replaced by coaches.
Coaches will also replace trains for the full trip on Sunday night, with more details to follow. All Ararat trains will be further disrupted that weekend, with trains between Ballarat and Ararat to be replaced by buses.
Ararat commuters will be able to take a train between Ballarat and Melton.
Trains return on Monday, August 21, but only between Ballarat and Southern Cross - Ararat passengers will still need to catch a bus to, or from, Ballarat.
