V/Line laments 'difficult' July, more services affected

By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:16pm, first published August 9 2023 - 12:00pm
July was a "difficult" month for commuters in Ararat, Ballarat and Maryborough. File picture
Between July 1 and August 1, V/Line scheduled 2650 services on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines, with 98 services cancelled outright, 21 services terminating early and six services having a short departure.

