The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Marian College students go behind the scenes of Ararat Gallery TAMA

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:11pm, first published August 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian College students go behind the scenes of Ararat Gallery TAMA. Picture supplied
Marian College students go behind the scenes of Ararat Gallery TAMA. Picture supplied

Art students went behind the scenes of Ararat Gallery TAMA in a memorable tour with gallery coordinator Katy Mitchell to learn about caring for our region's treasures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.