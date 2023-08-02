The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Christine Weisheit to appeal guilty verdict in RSPCA case

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


The woman found guilty in one of the RSPCA's biggest horse cruelty investigations in recent history will appeal the decision, and hopes to put a stay on an order banning her from owning horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.