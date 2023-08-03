More than $17,000 was spent on pokies every day in Ararat Rural City Council during the past 12 months.
It marks the highest loss during a one-year period since data was publically shared in 2008.
Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, punters spent a staggering $6,245,500.42 - equating to $17,110.96 per day on electronic gaming machines - statistics from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission revealed.
The eye-watering sum was an increase of more than $2.05 million (49.10 per cent) compared to the previous financial year, and a $3.4 million (104 per cent) increase from two years ago.
However, this difference may have been affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021.
The Ararat RSL raked in the most revenue from machines with $5,063,083.65 spent; unsurprisingly, it is also the venue with the most machines, with 55 of the municipality's 87 electronic gaming machines at the Patrick Street venue.
The Chalambar Golf Club saw a 16.24 per cent increase during the 2022/23 financial year, with $1,182,416.77 put through machines
In the past 15 years, $75.4 million was put through Ararat Rural City Council pokie venues.
In the Horsham Rural City Council, $11,664,955.06 was lost during the 2022/23 financial year - about $31,958.78 every day.
Meanwhile $4,848,169.46 was lost in the neighbouring Northern Grampians Shire Council ($13,282.66 per day).
More than $64 million was lost in the City of Ballarat and $59 million in the City of Greater Bendigo.
Overall, $3.021 billion was put through Victoria's 26,284 pokies - roughly $8.28 million every day.
It comes as the Victorian government announced reforms to the state's gambling laws in July 2023, intending to reduce the harm of pokies machines.
The reforms will include spending limits, introducing mandatory closure periods from mid-2024, and making all new pokies machines spin slower.
In a statement, Premier Daniel Andrews said the reforms would provide Australia's most robust gambling harm prevention.
"We owe it to all Victorians to take this stance and help those experiencing harm turn their lives around," he said.
Load-up limits, how much money an individual can put into an EGM at a time, will be capped at $100, down from the current limit of $1000.
The changes are expected to be in place by the end of the year.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
- with AAP
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
