The Ararat Advertiser
16 Dawson Street, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
August 4 2023 - 9:15am
Charming Californian bungalow
4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 16 Dawson Street, Ararat
  • $529,000
  • Agency: Elders Ararat
  • Contact: Michael Fratin 0409 184 572
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stylish weatherboard home has warm character and modern updates.

