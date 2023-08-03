Charming Californian bungalow

This stylish weatherboard home has warm character and modern updates.
Features include an enclosed porch area, high ceilings and polished timber floorboards.
The lounge room has leadlight windows, gas heating and reverse-cycle split system air-conditioning. The kitchen offers elegant stone benchtops with an inset sink, a 900mm freestanding oven, a double draw dishwasher, and loads of storage space.
There is a connecting open sunroom with built-in bench seating and study nook, and each bedroom has a built-in robe, with the main bedroom featuring a reverse-cycle split system and a ceiling fan
Other features include a corner block location, a 4kW solar system and the home has been freshly painted outside.
