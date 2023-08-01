South West TAFE student Chloe Graham will be plying her trade with the best in Australia at an upcoming national competition.
Ms Graham will be competing in the WorldSkills Australia National championships in Melbourne on August 16-23 as the only Victorian in the cookery section.
Ms Graham, who lives in Ararat and is a third-year commercial cookery apprentice at Waacks Bakery in Stawell, said that reaching the finals was a big thrill.
"Just being there will be a really good experience, winning would be a huge accomplishment and a real bonus," she said.
Ms Graham attends South West TAFE in Warrnambool every two weeks and said her mentor Paul McLeod had helped her to prepare for the challenge.
She also attended a training camp in June in preparation for the competition.
There will be 14 finalists in the cookery section who must cook tasty plates, main meals and entrees and a dessert and complete a skills test.
Ms Graham, 21, is looking forward to a long career as a chef. "There's so much variety in what you do," she said.
"You can work anywhere and there are so many different types of cooking. At the moment I'm enjoying being in a bakery."
Held over three days at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, the WorldSkills Australia and the Victorian Careers and Employment Expo will see the country's best trainees and apprentices go head-to-head in high-pressure skills competition.
WorldSkills Australia championships operate on a two-year cycle.
