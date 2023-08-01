The Ararat Advertiser
SWTAFE student Chloe Graham off to national championships

Updated August 1 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:00pm
Chloe Graham, third-year commercial cookery apprentice at Waacks Bakery, is off to the WorldSkills Australia National championships in Melbourne on August 16-23. Picture supplied
South West TAFE student Chloe Graham will be plying her trade with the best in Australia at an upcoming national competition.

