Marian College year 10's go camping

Activities beyond the walls of Marian College in 2023 have included camps and retreats with the annual Year 10 camp/retreat held from the July 17 to 19 at the Lady Northcote camp and was un by the Y.M.C.A.
Significant effort goes into planning and organizing great camps, as well as the huge commitment of the staff who away from their own homes and families to attend camp.
"One of the most significant benefits of camp is the opportunity for both students and teachers to establish and grow great relationships," Business Manager Leonie McGuckian said.
"Participating in fun, challenging, and new experiences together, bonds of friendship are forged that last well beyond the time at camp," she said.
Ms McGuckian said the relationships formed at camp enables each student to be more part of the Marian community.
"Along with the importance of the educational fundamentals of reading and writing, we are endeavouring to enable each child to be well-equipped for a world that requires diverse skills and abilities."
Working in teams, in various new and challenging activities, camps provide a great learning environment to build student's capabilities in a range of personal skills and behaviors. These include being more able to problem solve, working in teams effectively, increasing personal resilience and independence, and overcoming fears and challenges.
"Thanks to all the teachers, families, and students for the effort you are making to ensure we continue to be able to enjoy wonderful camps at Marian College," she said.
