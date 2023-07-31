The Ararat Advertiser
Marian College Year 10 students went camping at the Lady Northcote Camp.

By Sheryl Lowe
July 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Marian College year 10's go camping
Marian College year 10's go camping

Activities beyond the walls of Marian College in 2023 have included camps and retreats with the annual Year 10 camp/retreat held from the July 17 to 19 at the Lady Northcote camp and was un by the Y.M.C.A.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

