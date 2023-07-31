Just like life, Cross Country running can be difficult, challenging, painful and sometimes a bit overwhelming.
Despite these challenges, some people find something wonderful from these experiences that changes the way they see themselves.
Ally Marr is one of these people.
On Sunday, Marr took the victory, for his second win of the season, in the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) J & S Logan Memorial 10km Handicap, in the Stawell Recreation Reserve.
Runners were greeted with crisp and mostly sunny conditions for the running of the J & S Logan Memorial 10km Handicap.
The race sponsors have supported this race for an incredible 44 years (starting in 1979), with numerous course changes that have seen the race based both in Ararat and Stawell.
The race has even been given a Victorian Athletic League Road Championships in the past, as both Jack Trounson and Peter Gibson reflected in the pre-race briefings.
So, with this history in mind, runners set out over the testing and undulating 10km Cross Country course that would push most runners to their limits.
With just 2km to go, Marr looked down the path he had just run to see Peter Gibson in hot pursuit.
Gibson had given Marr a head start of 50 seconds for the 10km Handicap race and seemed to be gaining time on the novice cross country runner.
At this point, Marr made the decision that Gibson was not going to catch him.
Which turned out to be a decision that awarded Marr an emphatic victory for the second time this season.
Running the last kilometre in 4 minutes and 40 seconds, Marr admits he struggles to comprehend what he has achieved throughout the past 18 months.
"As I've said before, I couldn't run 500m last year," Marr said.
Now Marr, who has recently joined the Blizzard Run Group, has set his sights on completing a Half Marathon by the end of the year and hopes to enter the freshly announced Ballarat Marathon, in April next year.
He admits, something's changed recently and he now can call himself a runner,
"I'm addicted well and truly... well and truly," Marr said.
After completely changing his lifestyle in December 2021, Marr set himself the goal 12 months later that he would complete the 'Run the Gap' 12km event in May, 2023.
"Well, I ticked that off," Marr said.
"I set myself a goal in December last year and I took a photo of the little pamphlet that was in one of the shops down there (in Halls Gap) and I said to the boys, I'm going to do this... I had that in my head that yep, I'm gonna do that and I did it (in the end), with my oldest son beside me.
"I will never forget that... with your family member beside you... and I don't think he will either. Then I had my other two boys, my wife and my daughter at the finish line."
Taking out the minor placings in the Handicap race was Gibson (2nd) and Jess Hunt (3rd).
"Forty years ago we were playing footy together at Trinity (Football Club)," Gibson said.
"Then we went away and did our own thing, I went running, he stayed involved with footy and a few other things. Here we are now, he comes and joins us (at the SACCC)."
Fastest time for the females and second fastest overall, came from Leah Seebohm in 51'04", followed by Annie Brown after last weeks victory in 53' 44".
In the men's category, Mark Thompson took out the fastest time for the day in 39' 38", followed by new member Rhys Luxton (52'01").
This weekend's run will be the Thompson Family 8km Handicap, held at Bridal Hill, McDonald Park, Ararat Hills.
Race briefing and registrations will take place up to 8:45 am with the race starting at 9 am sharp.
The club welcomes anyone who would like to give Cross Country running a go, please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club website for more details about entry and start time. https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
