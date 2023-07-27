A new exhibition featuring the work of Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell is currently displayed in the Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space.
Amelia's carefully curated collection of paintings tells stories of First Nations community, culture, and family.
The outdoor Gallery invites passersby to pause, reflect and immerse themselves in the artist's work.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage is central to the nation's heritage.
"Council supports a range of community programs and initiatives that recognise First Nations heritage," she said.
"Young Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell is making a name for herself in the local art scene - she exhibited last year at Lake Bolac, and her work currently features in Ararat's outdoor Gallery.
"Amelia uses traditional and non-traditional colours in her powerful representations of family and community, pathways, and environmental elements such as plants, lava tubes and waterways.
"The Laneway Gallery is more than an outdoor exhibition; it's an avenue for local artists to share their artistic vision with the community and enrich the fabric of our art scene. Amelia's art is well worth a look."
Coinciding with NAIDOC Week, Amelia commented on the timely launch of her outdoor art exhibition.
"I'm so pleased my exhibition was installed in time for NAIDOC week. It's a very special week for me, as I can share the stories that are important to my family and celebrate my culture," Ms Bell said.
"One of the paintings on display - the 'Local Land (Port Fairy)' painting uses colours such as pink, which represents the sand dunes, bushland, and native plants, whereas the navy-blue lines represent the ocean and waves.
"Art enables me to express stories from my family and culture - I love being able to share my culture with the Ararat community."
The Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space was created thanks to the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021 as part of a larger laneway refurbishment project.
To apply to exhibit here, please email gallery@ararat.vic.gov.au.
