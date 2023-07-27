The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell's work on display in Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space

Updated July 27 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new exhibition featuring the work of Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell is currently displayed in the Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space. Picture supplied
A new exhibition featuring the work of Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell is currently displayed in the Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space. Picture supplied

A new exhibition featuring the work of Gunditjmara artist Amelia Bell is currently displayed in the Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.