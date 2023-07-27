The Eagles' netballers are ready to soar to new heights with just three games left in the regular season.
Sitting second on the ladder, Ararat has enjoyed a productive season, only losing two games all year - both to Tatyoon.
The Hawks defeated the Eagles 38-29 in the 2022 grand final.
Coaches Marissa Joiner and Caiden Hull said the success started off the court.
"Were very hungry for success after last year," Joiner said.
"We've had a fair few recruits this year, which has been exciting for the club.
"It's meant every grade stepped up a level.
"We still have some teething issues, but we're not too far away from working it all out."
'We haven't been able to get over the line with Tatyoon yet, but we're not too far away from working it all out," Hull said.
In round 13, the Eagles defeated Moyston Willaura 59-14.
Zanetta Hosking shot 30 goals, while Kira Stapleton and Lucinda Taylor scored 18 and 11, respectively.
"Zanetta Hosking was a great recruit for us during the offseason," Hull said.
"We also added Faith Biddle, Hayley Holmes and Jamielee Bennett."
"The tricky part with us now attending four valuable players," Joiner said
"It's being able to work out what position works best for the team."
The Eagles play Great Western, who are 10th on the ladder, this weekend.
Ararat's next test comes in rounds 15 and 16, when it plays Penshurst and Lismore Derrinallum before the finals commence on August 19.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
