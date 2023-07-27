Fans will get a possible preview of of the Mininera and District Football League grand final this weekend.
The Hawks host Wickliffe Lake Bolac in first versus second clash, in the first of two tests for the ladder leaders.
Tatyoon was not tested when it travelled to Mininera to take on the SMW Rovers in round 13.
Kieran Collins kicked 10 goals in the 27.22 (184) to 2.3 (15) win.
Ben Clay kicked four, while Darcy Alexander and Joshua Lee snagged three.
Collins was named best on ground with Lee, William Henderson, Anthony Rosato, Thomas Quick and Samuel Phillips.
The Hawks will travel to Woorndoo to take on the Tigers in round 16, who handed the Magpies just its second loss for the season in round 13.
After a close start, the visitors outscored its highly-fancied hosts, nine goals to five after half time, in the 15.5 (95) to 9.5 (59) win.
Jordan Buckley booted five for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Ararat have bounced back with a crushing win against Moyston Willaura.
Coming off an 121-point loss to Tatyoon in round 12, the Eagles were keen to return to form against the luckless Pumas.
While the home sides' defensive unit was not under immense pressure, the midfield and forward groups were given plenty of opportunities to make an impression on the scoreboard.
The Eagles finished with six goal scorers in the 18.19 (127) to 0.7 (7) win, with Reece Kettle kicking six goals, while Jackson Taurau bagged five.
Kettle and Taurau were named best on ground alongside Naish McRoberts, Ryan Weppner, Jaydo Wright and Rohan Newson.
Ararat now travels to Great Western to take on the 5-8 Lions.
Glenthompson Dunkeld's win streak ended on the road against Penshurst, going down 10.7 (67) to 8.12 (60).
Lismore Derrinallum had a solid home win against Great Western 15.15 (105) to 7.12 (54). Henry Walsh snagged eight majors, while Sam Cocks kicked three in the Lions' loss.
Hawkesdale Macarthur thrashed Caramut 27.28 (190) to 0.3 (3); James North kicked 10 majors.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
