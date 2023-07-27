The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians disAbility Advocacy taking on enrollments for Term 3 and 4

By Ben Fraser
July 28 2023 - 9:00am
Grampians disAbility Advocacy is encouraging enrolments for its Independent Pathways and Living Skills programs. Picture supplied
Grampians disAbility Advocacy is currently taking enrolments for its Independent Pathways and Living Skills (IPaLS) Programs across the region for terms three and four.

