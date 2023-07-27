Grampians disAbility Advocacy is currently taking enrolments for its Independent Pathways and Living Skills (IPaLS) Programs across the region for terms three and four.
IPaLS is a program for people of all abilities, aged 18 and over, to build connections to their community and learn practical living skills.
Topics such as human rights, how to avoid scams, personal wellbeing, planning social activities and learning how to stay safe at home and in the community, plus many more, will be covered.
Capacity Building and Engagement officer Sarah Garton said the programs' importance has grown during the past three years.
"IPaLS is a great opportunity for people who have struggled to get back into a normal routine after COVID-19," she said.
"Over the last few years, people have become very isolated and cut off from their community. It can be difficult to find ways to safely reconnect and build new friendships.
"Grampians disAbility Advocacy is partnering with Neighbourhood Houses across the Wimmera, Grampians, Pyrenees and Central Highlands areas to create an opportunity for people to come together.
"Groups of six to 12 participants will meet weekly during Terms three and four to participate in fun activities to build friendships and learn new skills in a safe, welcoming environment.
"The program is flexible, and we can tailor each session to those coming along."
IPaLS is a free program funded by the Department of Social Services.
There is no requirement to have an NDIS plan, and it is open to people of all abilities who would like to gain more independence and become more involved in their community.
IPaLS will be running at the Ararat Neighbourhood House on Thursdays beginning in July 2023.
For more information or to register your interest, please call Grampians disAbility Advocacy on 1800 552 272 or email admin@grampiansadvocacy.org.au.
