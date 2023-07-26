The Ararat Advertiser
Home/Life & Style/Food & Wine
What's on

Red Series 2023 brings best winter wines from Grampians, Pyrenees producers

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Red Series has been extended to two days to give more wine lovers the chance to sample the region's best winter drops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.