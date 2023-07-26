The Red Series has been extended to two days to give more wine lovers the chance to sample the region's best winter drops.
Having run for almost 10 years as a one-day event, with two years off during COVID, organisers have added a Friday evening session to the traditional Saturday fare on July 28 and 29.
"Red Series has a real cult following. There's a huge following of wine lovers in Ballarat and they all flock to this ... opportunity to taste the new vintage from the Pyrenees and Grampians," said organiser Kirsty Baker.
Past years have sold out with 400 people attending per three hour session and with the addition of the Friday night, organisers hope around 1200 people will sample the wines of 22 producers from the Pyrenees and Grampians wine regions.
Ms Baker said demand was also high from producers wanting to be part of Red Series, with a waiting list of around 10 wanting to take part who could simply not fit in to the space in the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
Organisers have looked at other venues, including Civic Hall, to grow the event but love the space in the Mining Exchange and its central location which allows out-of-town visitors to catch the train and explore the CBD.
The Red Series focus is on winter wines, so some of the more well-rounded varieties including shiraz, pinot and sparkling shiraz will feature heavily.
"People can stock their cellar for winter," Ms Baker said.
To enhance the wine-tasting, Red Series also has a selection of cheeses and produce to complement the wines, and live music during the evening sessions.
"We highly suggest people buy tickets rather than get them at the door because we have had sessions sell out," Ms Baker said.
Tickets are available at humanitix.com.
