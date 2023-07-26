Annie Brown wins LW Kent Memorial 8km Handicap

Just one week after completing the 'Run Melbourne' Half Marathon, Annie Brown has returned to competition with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club to win the L.W. Kent Memorial 8km Handicap.
In the final combined run for 2023 with the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club, the energy was primed for a fantastic run with a few sets of prizes up for grabs.
In addition to the Handicap event, it was the second running of the SACCC Championship for 2023 and the Club versus Club Match Shield race.
The race started well, with all competitors racing off together down Harris track beside Stawell Aerodrome.
The early kilometres were fast and forgiving, with a slight downhill run for those testing themselves.
However, the wet winter provided some true Cross Country running through the various greasy mud puddles scattered throughout the race's middle stages.
The back half of the course was where the test of gravity also kicked in, with competitors having to work their way back uphill towards the finish line after the early downhill sections.
In the SACCC Men's Championship race results, Paul Fenn again proved he was the fastest, running a slick 29 minutes and 29 seconds.
Then Matt Haddow recovered well from his first Half Marathon the week before, taking out second place (40' 32").
John Peacock was impressive in finishing third place across the line (42' 12").
In the Women's Championship, Leah Seebohm again led the way home in a fantastic time of 41 minutes and 59 seconds.
Annie Brown set up a rewarding day for herself, closely following Leah home with just 17 seconds separating them (42' 16").
Helen McPherson again proved what a great season she has, taking third place honours across the line (44' 53").
In the main event for the day, the L.W. Kent Memorial 8km Handicap, Annie Brown wrapped up a wonderful couple weeks of personal achievements to win convincingly from Paul Fenn and Leah Seebohm.
In the post-race presentations and reflections from Annie and her coach Sue Blizzard, her love of running has clearly motivated Annie's recent string of success.
"I've really enjoyed running from the start," said Brown.
"I've been running off and on between kids for a little while but it's really only in the last 12 months that I've been able to give it (the focus) what I've wanted to give it," reflected Annie.
Starting this time last year, Brown wanted to get her 5km time under 30 minutes.
However, since working with Sue Blizzard, Annie has progressed so much that a sub-25 minute 5km didn't seem unrealistic.
"I ran it today in the first 5km!" Annie proudly reflected on the next level of fitness she was starting to achieve.
Sue Blizzard Run Coaching has produced a variety of successes in the SACCC 2023 season and continues to unearth some wonderful experiences for local runners.
After joining the group, Annie and Sue quickly defined some goals, with one primary focus being to enjoy the experience of her recent Half Marathon that Brown completed last weekend in the 'Run Melbourne' event.
"I think she (Annie) is not afraid of having a go," Blizzard shared after Sunday's race.
Slowing down her training and effort in races has allowed Annie to experience more joy in running.
"She brings the joy of her running (to the group). She started at Run Group and enjoys being around the other people," added Blizzard.
In the day's final award, the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club took out the interclub perpetual shield, with their first 10 runners coming in faster than the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Clubs' first 10 runners.
Next week will be the J & S Logan 10km Handicap at McCann Dam, Stawell.
Race briefing and registrations will occur up to 8:45 am, with the race starting at 9 am sharp.
The club welcomes anyone who wants to give Cross Country running a go, visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
