Annie Brown wins LW Kent Memorial 8km Handicap

Annie Brown wins SAAC LW Kent Memorial 8km Handicap

By Ben Fraser
July 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Just one week after completing the 'Run Melbourne' Half Marathon, Annie Brown has returned to competition with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club to win the L.W. Kent Memorial 8km Handicap.

Local News

