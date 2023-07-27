The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

14 Redgum Drive Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
July 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A clean, crisp and modern-design
A clean, crisp and modern-design

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 14 Redgum Drive Ararat
  • Sale by fixed date (unless sold prior), noon August 14
  • Price guide: $580,000 - $630,000
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Adam Walker 0417 105 012
  • INSPECT: Saturday 10.45am-11.15am and Tuesday 5pm - 5.30pm

This exquisite property exudes quality and class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.