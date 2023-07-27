A clean, crisp and modern-design

This exquisite property exudes quality and class.
The house features two well-planned open plan living areas and three oversized bedrooms, each thoughtfully fitted with modern shutter blinds, robes, and ceiling fans. The main is a luxurious retreat with a walk-in robe and a renovated ensuite.
A designer kitchen boasts stone benchtops, an inviting breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances including a gas cooktop and a convection microwave.
And for entertaining, a sprawling covered outdoor area out back includes a built-in barbecue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.