Federal minister Dan Tehan visited Ararat this week, visiting several businesses and community groups with fellow party member Sussan Ley.
The member for Wannon and the deputy leader of the Liberal Party of Australia tour Gason on Monday, July 24, followed by a meeting with the Ararat Rural City Council and the Greater Ararat Business Network.
Ms Ley and Mr Tehan discussed the rural business landscape during the business drop-in session in the co-working space at the Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct, Laby Street.
The opposition minister for Industry, Skills and Training, and Small and Family Business, said she was visiting Ararat as part of a "two week cost of living blitz" of several Liberal seats.
"It's important that we understand the effect of current economic policies on rural and regional businesses," Ms Ley said.
"Both of us are incredibly supportive of the agriculture sector, particularly the agriculture manufacturing sector, which is why we're visiting Gason's."
Skill shortages were a prevalent theme for both ministers, pushing regional-focused policies that they believed would help resolve job vacancies.
"Dan is a very powerful advocate for bringing a workforce to regional Australia just as easily as we bring a workforce to the cities," Ms Ley said.
"Unfortunately, this government has actually made it harder to bring the workforce to regional Australia.
"We need to have policies that prioritize rural and regional areas. While we need to bring people from overseas, we must also upskill our own.
"[We need to] provide a strong pathway for people in rural and regional areas to go down a vocational education path, not a university path."
Before the tour of Gason's, the Liberal MPs visited AME Systems to showcase the international reach of Ararat businesses.
"I've just been showcasing to Sussan, what manufacturing is taking place in Ararat, how its global in what it does," Mr Tehan said.
"We're making manufacturing things in Ararat, which are world competitive.
"We can do it in regional Australia and we've got to make sure that we can continue to do it by providing the policies and incentives so businesses like this can continue to flourish."
Mr Tehan said it was paramount that there are open jobs at local businesses to retain and attract young people to the region.
"If they've got jobs to come to, then they'll they'll come back," he said.
"That's why these businesses are so important; we've got to be doing everything we can to make sure they continue to flourish."
Mr Tehan said government incentives encourage businesses to grow and attract skilled workers to the region.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
