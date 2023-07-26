The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Dan Tehan, Sussan Ley tour Ararat's Gason, AME System to discuss small business

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:39am, first published July 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal minister Dan Tehan visited Ararat this week, visiting several businesses and community groups with fellow party member Sussan Ley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.