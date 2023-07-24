Pharmacist Jason Hosemans has owned Pharmasave Ararat Pharmacy for 26 years and never expected to be hit with a pay cut to 80 percent of his business.
"I can only describe the recent announcement by the Federal Government to reduce our income by increasing dispensing prescription lines to 60 days from 30 days, as gungho, and I hope they re-think their decision," he said.
The proposal in the Federal Budget would allow GPs to issue patients 60 days' worth of medicine from July 1, 2023
A pharmacist business is 80 percent dispensary lines, and at least half of their top 200 lines will be affected by this move by the government, causing pharmacists like him and others a great deal of concern for clients and the future of pharmacies and the availability of many of the most dispensed medicines.
The medications likely affected are those most commonly prescribed, including blood pressure, heart, diabetes, and cholesterol.
"Our contracts with the government are five-year terms, and we planned around that so you can imagine what it was like to be told of the government's decision with no consultation with us at all," he said.
"This will hit rural pharmacies the hardest, especially the smaller ones in small towns."
Mr Hosemans said he knows of one pharmacist, who he preferred not to name, who owns two pharmacies and is already thinking he may have to close one, and if he does, the closest pharmacy to those clients will be at least 30 to 40 kilometres away.
"That's a lot of travel and inconvenience," he said.
"This idea of clients only having to visit the pharmacy every 60 days instead of 30 days means we lose touch with our regulars clients," he said.
"In small country cities and towns, we get to know our clients, we check on them, check how they are, and how their medication is suiting them, but with the 60-day model the government wants, we lose that opportunity."
Mr Hosemans said there is more likelihood of mis-medication. There is also the possibility that people may continue to take medication that they shouldn't because they have additional medication on hand.
If the doctor changes a patient's medication during that 60 days, it will contribute to more waste.
"And there is also the chance that people will continue to take medication that is not right for them, just to save money," he said.
"We don't see that waste with the current system because the 30 days model works."
"During the pandemic, we lost contact with some of our clients because they couldn't come in when we were in lockdown. We were delivering, or relatives were collecting their medications. Some of those clients haven't returned because they got used to not going out, and the new system will increase those numbers, and we shouldn't lose sight of the emotional impact that has on people living alone."
"Our staff can be the only person some of our clients have spoken to in a single day or longer, and we don't want to see that change because human contact is all part of well-being."
The government said they'd offer additional services to pharmacies, including vaccinations, to cover the losses, but that means more staff and won't offset the financial pressure this has created, he said.
Currently, the pharmacy doesn't charge for blood pressure checks and other similar services, and even though we would not want to charge, these are some of the things we'd have to consider.
Mr Hosemans said this situation is just a symptom of a bigger picture with the health system. The long wait to see a GP in some towns and the increased number of people visiting emergency departments because of GP shortage.
"This is putting additional pressure on pharmacies because people come to us when they can't see a doctor, we don't mind, and we want to help them, but it is an example of a health system that is in trouble," he said.
Mr Hosemans said the government's decision was unforeseen and had no offset value in anything they offer.
National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Professor Trent Twomey, responded to the announcement and said millions of patients would be worse off because the proposal guaranteed medicine shortages nationwide.
"If the Federal Government proceeds with this proposal, everyday prescription medicine will be put into severe shortages lasting months, not days or weeks," he said.
