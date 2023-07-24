The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Ararat Men's Shed finds it to financially difficult to move ahead with improvements for members

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Men's Shed members in the shed on Wilson Street. David, Andy, Brad, Greg, Hamish, Phil, and Bob. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Ararat Men's Shed members in the shed on Wilson Street. David, Andy, Brad, Greg, Hamish, Phil, and Bob. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

An injection of funds to the Ararat Men's Shed to pay the day-to-day running costs would make life easier for the committee of four a leave funds raised from memberships to be put back into the members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.