An injection of funds to the Ararat Men's Shed to pay the day-to-day running costs would make life easier for the committee of four a leave funds raised from memberships to be put back into the members.
"Our running costs are not huge, but they use up the income we have from memberships and leave little money for anything else," Chairperson Philip Graham said.
"Last year, an electrician tagged our equipment free of charge, which helped. We were grateful. That kind of help really means a lot to our stability."
The President said their focus is serving the community, providing a support network for members and a place to learn and teach skills.
"The social and emotional support is so important," Mr Graham said.
"We have farmers, tradespeople, and men from many different backgrounds in our membership, and when they retire and realise they have nowhere to go each day or they suffer the loss of a partner, the Men's Shed is a place to come and have company and often a listening ear. Plus, they get involved in the activities, giving them purpose."
In addition to their shed work, the members have recently begun helping deliver food to struggling community members for one of the charity organisations in Ararat.
"The Men's Shed organisation is the fastest growing community organisation in Australia and has achieved great things, but some smaller groups like us battle to make ends meet," he said.
The Ararat Men's Shed has about 30 members aged 18 to 80 plus and meets every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Ararat members work between two sheds, and there is no covering between the two buildings, meaning the men must move between buildings to access kitchen and bathroom facilities, and "on a wet day, that isn't very good," he said.
Mr Graham also said a covering between the sheds would allow the Disability Bus to enter between the sheds, and the members could get off the bus and walk to the sheds undercover.
"We do alright, but it is hard to move ahead under the circumstances, and there are things we need, but with limited income, I don't know how we can do any more than we are doing," he said.
Mr Graham said he believed a benefactor or more could be the answer, "just to pay our insurance and power and water."
The Shed's Treasurer, Mr David, said insurance costs $493 a year for public liability, electricity is about $800, and water costs about $340.
"We also pay for internet, and our lease is only $110 a year, but it all adds up," he said.
"And we need a new welder," he said.
Members said the Covid restrictions also impacted the club's financial situation, and they are still recovering from that.
A recent grant of $3381-00 from ACE was used to buy cordless equipment, which is safer and easier to use for the members but running costs must be met by memberships or fundraising.
Most of their work is in woodworking, but they are moving into metalwork and need a new welder before progressing.
AMSA was established in 2007 by a collection of Australian independent community-based Men's Sheds to represent, support, and promote the Men's Shed movement.
It was founded on the principle of sharing information between sheds and those communities wishing to establish and operate a Men's Shed and acts as a central hub for information exchange.
