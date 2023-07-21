Award-winning singer, songwriter, and comedian Jude Perl will perform her new show 'Live Stream in Person (Live!)' in Ararat on Saturday, July 29.
The performance will see Jude playing new and old songs, originals, and covers via request on the piano in the Gallery as part of the final performance for the Music in the Gallery series for 2023.
Since her first open mic performance, this Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and stand-up comic has won four Green Room Awards and is a staple at comedy and fringe festivals around Australia.
Artist Jude Perl describes her show to be a one-man, improvised musical theatre performance.
"During the numerous Melbourne lockdowns, I found myself performing request hour style shows on Facebook and Twitch. It was honestly one of the best things to happen to me," Ms Perl said.
"I realised how much I love audience interaction in the form of livestream comments.
"I loved getting to shape a show based on what viewers wanted at that moment, and I would improvise songs/mini musicals based on the audience's comments and suggestions.
"Last year I brought the show live to the stage for Melbourne Fringe, and audience members in the room could actually comment live via Twitch.
"The whole room and I could see the comments coming in live - it was so exciting to bring this type of audience interaction from lockdowns into a live show, and I'm so thrilled to be bringing it to Ararat!"
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said these after-hours events offer an intimate experience for each live performance and evening access to Ararat Gallery TAMA's latest exhibitions.
