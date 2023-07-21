The Ararat Advertiser
Melbourne Fringe star Jude Perl to perform mini-musical to Ararat

July 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Award-winning singer, songwriter, and comedian Jude Perl will perform in Ararat on Saturday, July 29. Picture supplied
Award-winning singer, songwriter, and comedian Jude Perl will perform her new show 'Live Stream in Person (Live!)' in Ararat on Saturday, July 29.

