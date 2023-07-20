The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tatyoon swoop on Eagles; Tigers, Rams thump opponents

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Rosato kicked five goals in the 121-point win against the Ararat Eagles. File picture
Anthony Rosato kicked five goals in the 121-point win against the Ararat Eagles. File picture

The Tatyoon Hawks have regained top position on the 2023 Mininera and District Football League with a definitive win over reigning premiers, the Ararat Eagles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.