The Tatyoon Hawks have regained top position on the 2023 Mininera and District Football League with a definitive win over reigning premiers, the Ararat Eagles.
The WorkSafe Country Club of the Week, Tatyoon was keen to repeat it's round one success against the Eagles, this time in front of a buoyant home crowd.
The Hawks booted four goals in the opening quarter, and limited Ararat to just two points, and lead the game by 26 at the first break.
The Eagles got on the board with three goals in the second quarter; however, four more goals by the Hawks extended the lead to 31 points.
After the main break, the Hawks continued its stranglehold on the game, kicking five majors, whilst limiting Ararat to just three behinds.
With a 61-point lead, Tatyoon opened the floodgates in the final quarter, kicking nine goals from 15 scoring shots; the Eagles failed to trouble to scorers.
At the final siren, Tatyoon had won by 121 points and sent a clear message to the rest of the competition.
Ben Clay and Anthony Rosato kicked five goals each for the victors, while William Henderson (3), Darcy Alexander (2) and Sean McDougall (2) were among the 10 goal kickers.
Alexander, Rosato, McDougall were named best of ground with Jay Anderson, James Shanhun and Josh Bibby.
Tatyoon will look to continued its strong form when it travels to Mininera to take on the SMW Rovers.
Meanwhile, Ararat will look to bounce back against Moyston Willaura at Alexandra Park.
The Magpies held a lead for most of the game, but a five goals to two final quarter almost gave the home side the win.
James North kicked four goals for the Eagles, while Sean Trevaskis kicked three for the victors.
Third-placed Woorndoo Mortlake won by 125 points against the Bulldogs, 26.19 (175) to 8.2 (50).
Jordan Buckley had a day out, kicking eight goals for the Tigers.
It was not the biggest margin of the round, with Dunkeld Glenthompson defeating Caramut by 265 points.
The fourth-placed Rams lead by 70, 119 and 211 during the first three quarters, before only kicking eight goals in the final quarter.
Thomas Waters booted 15 majors for the home side, while Ryan Burgess kicked seven.
The Puma's long season continued, with a 135-point loss against Lismore-Derrinallum.
Henry Walsh kicked six goals in the 24.26 (170) to 5.5 (35) win.
Great Western suffered another loss at home, this time at the hands of Penshurst.
The Lions could not recover from scoreless opening quarter, going down 12.14 (86) to 4.9 (33).
Tim McGregor kicked five goals for the Bombers.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.