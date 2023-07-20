Exciting property with potential

This home on approximately 1866 square metres is spacious throughout. It features an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area as the home's hub, which overlooks the rear yard and undercover entertaining area. A second living area at the front of the home is also a great size.
The main bedroom features built-in robes and the main bathroom has a shower and a separate bath. The other three bedrooms are good sizes, with two of them featuring a built-in robe in each.
Beyond the undercover entertaining area there is an in-ground swimming pool and a large double garage with drive-through access to the rear yard, along with rear access along Cemetery Creek walking track.
