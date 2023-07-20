The Ararat Advertiser
12 Maclean Street, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
July 21 2023 - 9:20am
Exciting property with potential
4 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 12 Maclean Street, Ararat
  • $465,000
  • Agent: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • Contact: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • Inspect: 11-11.20am Saturday

This home on approximately 1866 square metres is spacious throughout. It features an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area as the home's hub, which overlooks the rear yard and undercover entertaining area. A second living area at the front of the home is also a great size.

Local News

