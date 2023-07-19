Stawell Warriors v Ararat Rats
With Central Park out of action due to redevelopments, the Warriors and Rats will battle at North Park in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.
The local rivals opened the season on April 15 at a wet and windy Alexandra Oval.
Both sides are coming off wins in round 13.
Stawell kicked at least three goals in each quarter in its 33-point win over the Roos.
As a result, it closed the gap on the top five to four points.
Warriors captain Jack Walker kicked five goals.
Mitch Thorp's three goals sees him one goal behind Josh Webster in the top five of the league's goal kicking.
The Rats held Horsham to one goal in its round 13 clash at Alexandra Oval.
Jack Ganley stood out for Ararat, his six goals increased his tally to 24 on the season.
Ruck Cody Lindsay joined Ganley in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Horsham Saints
Burras coach Tim Mackenzie is prepared for a disciplined Horsham Saints outfit when the two sides play in round 14 of the WFNL at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 22.
"[They are a] Well drilled and structured side, they play a really good brand of footy, and everyone plays their role. They're all buying into their role, so they're going really well," Mackenzie said.
Minyip Murtoa comes into the match after its round 13 bye.
In the bye week, the Burras had a buddy night with the juniors before having the night away from training on July 13.
"[We'll] have that off, away from the track and have a proper break. Then we'll recharge the batteries for the next two months ahead.
We'll have a good solid training block leading up to finals."
Saints coach Ben Knott expects another tight contest with the Burras.
"I think there was eight points between us and Burras last time. Those games can swing either way," Knott said.
The Burras kicked four last-quarter goals at Coughlin Park in the round five clash.
"They're probably not performing as well as they would have liked this year, but we still rate them really highly," Knott said.
Knott will look to utilise his sides' speed in its second meeting of the season.
"They've got some bigger bodies, so we need to try and get them on the outside and run them. But it's easier said than done," Knott said.
"They've still got Luke Fisher and Tanner Smith, [Jae] McGrath's kicking goals. Corey Morgan's going pretty well floating in the midfield."
Despite this, Knott will be his side's game plan rather than shutting the Burras down.
"I back our back guys in 100 per cent," Knott said.
So there are still good players you need to keep an eye on. And we have a chat about different players here and there.
But overall, we back our boys to get the job done."
Southern Mallee Giants v Dimboola Roos
Dimboola and Southern Mallee will look to avoid second-straight defeats when they face off at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
In its round five match, the Roos kicked five last-quarter goals to win by 16 points, as the Giants were down on rotations from half-time.
In round 13, Southern Mallee, without Coleman Schache and Kieran Delahunty, were defeated by Horsham Saints by nine goals.
Liam Nelson was the only multiple goal kicker for the Giants, as he finished with two majors from half-back.
Midfielder Billy Lloyd finished in the best for the sixth time this season.
The Warriors upset the Roos by 33 points at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Sam Godden's three goals increased his tally to 27 for the season and into third on the league's goal kicking.
Hayden Walters has kicked five goals in the last two games.
Aisea Raikiwasa featured in the best for the seventh time from his 12 matches.
Horsham Demons v Nhill Tigers
The last meeting between the Demons and Tigers produced the only draw in the Seniors.
In round 5, Nhill overcame a 26-point quarter-time deficit to claim a draw at Davis Park.
Round 13 saw the Demons defeated by the league-leading Rats.
Benjamin Janetzki kicked Horsham's goal at Alexandra Oval.
Defender Ben Lakin has featured atop of the best in the last two matches.
Whilst Brody Pope continued his run of appearing in the best in each of his 12 appearances.
Nhill recorded its second win of the 2023 season with a 33-point win over Warrack.
Drew Schneider's seven goals saw him overtake teammate Thomas Driscoll as Nhill's leading goal kicker this season.
Driscoll featured in the best for the seventh time in 2023.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
