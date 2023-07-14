The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat's Reggie Jenkins selected for GWV Rebels' 2023 V/Line Cup squads

John Hall
Lucas Holmes
By John Hall, and Lucas Holmes
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight young Wimmera footballers will represent the GWV Rebels in the V/Line Cup tournament in Shepparton this September. Picture file
Eight young Wimmera footballers will represent the GWV Rebels in the V/Line Cup tournament in Shepparton this September. Picture file

Young Ararat Rats footballer, Reggie Jenkins has been selected for the GWV Rebels V/Line Cup squad for the September tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.