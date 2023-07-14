Young Ararat Rats footballer, Reggie Jenkins has been selected for the GWV Rebels V/Line Cup squad for the September tournament.
Talent is something Jenkins has never been short on, in 2021 he was awarded the Ararat and District Junior Football Association's Richardson Medal for the league's best and fairest and the Jack Costello award for leading goal kicker.
2021 was a busy year for Jenkins, he was not only captain of his ADJFA team, the Bombers, but he also made his Wimmera Football Netball League debut for the Ararat Rats under 14s.
In his 10 WFNL games that year, he would kick six goals and be named best player five times.
In 2022, Jenkins played 20 games for the Rats' under 14 squad, being named best on 15 occasions while kicking 27 goals.
In the same year, he also played his first two under 17 games for the Rats.
2023 has seen Jenkins play eight games in the under 17s, kicking six goals and earning seven best player nods.
Jenkins was one of the 29 Wimmera footballers invited to trial for the V/Line squad during the June/July school holidays.
Eight made the cut and will head to the under 15's tournament in Shepparton.
In addition to Jenkins, Horsham Saints junior Jack Henry, Max Inkster from the Warrack Eagles, as well as Oliver Potter, Archie Elliot and Ethan Worthy from the Horsham Demons have all been named in the boys squad.
While three Ararat juniors have also made the 24-player Rebels' girls squad.
Khloe Wilson and Jamie-Lee Burton play in the Ballarat Football Netball League with the Ballarat Storm.
Skyla Ralph plays with the Portland Tigers in the Western Victoria Female Football League.
Wilson has featured in 13 games in the Under 16 Youth Girls competition, kicked 12 goals and finished in the best on five occasions.
Burton has played 11 games in the youth girls' competition.
So far in 2023, Burton has featured in the best four times and has kicked two goals.
Ralph has featured in 10 games for the Tigers.
In 2023, Ralph has kicked three goals and has three best six finishes.
While, Horsham Demons Female Football Club players, Lara Purchase and Abbey Weidermann will also head to Shepparton to compete.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
