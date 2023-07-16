The Ararat Advertiser
Our People

Former East Grampians Health Service staff member Glenys makes positive contribution

Updated July 18 2023 - 3:21pm, first published July 17 2023 - 9:00am
Volunteer Consumer Representative Glenys Andrew (front centre) with fellow members of the EGHS Research Committee, back L-R, Director of Medical Services Kaushik Banerjea, Manager of Development and Improvement Jaclyn Biship, Director of Development and Improvement Mario Santilli, front L-R, Occupational Therapist Nicole Murray and Director of Clinical Services Peter Armstrong. Picture supplied.
A former staff member of East Grampians Health Service who retired more than six years ago is continuing to contribute to the health service in a positive way through her involvement as a Consumer Representative.

Local News

