'Hearts of Absent Women' now on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA

July 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong officially opened Hearts of Absent Women, followed by a tour of the exhibition from artist Ema Shin last weekend. Picture supplied.
Shining a light on women who remain unrecognised is at the heart of a new exhibition of soft embroidered sculptures and handwoven tapestries at Ararat Gallery TAMA.

