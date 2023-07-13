The Ararat Advertiser
103 Hard Hill Road, Armstrong

By Ararat House of the Week
July 14 2023 - 9:55am
Stunning acreage in wine Mecca
5 BED | 3 BATH | 12 CAR

  • 103 Hard Hill Road, Armstrong
  • $1,580,000
  • LAND SIZE: 43 acres
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • Contact: Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039
  • Inspect: By appointment

Orientated to be north-facing and constructed of rammed earth, this homestead has been thoughtfully designed.

