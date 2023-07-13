Stunning acreage in wine Mecca

Orientated to be north-facing and constructed of rammed earth, this homestead has been thoughtfully designed.
Set on approximately 43 acres the home sits within beautifully landscaped garden surroundings.
There are four large bedrooms, and the main has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. The kitchen has quality appliances, stone benchtops and overlooks the dining and living zones, while outside there's a custom built pizza oven a custom outdoor kitchen.
Beyond this, there is a 25x 5m shed with three-phase power, and an 8x15m entertainment pavilion with honed concrete floor which was once a cellar door because approximately 18 acres is planted with premium vines.
