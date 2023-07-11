The Ararat Advertiser
Murray to Moyne team raises $16,800 for Bone Density Scanner

Updated July 11 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
The 2023 EGHS Murray to Moyne Cranks and Defibrillators. Picture supplied.
The 2023 EGHS Murray to Moyne Cranks and Defibrillators. Picture supplied.

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators has raised $16,800 towards the purchase of a Bone Density Scanner for the EGHS Medical Imaging Department.

