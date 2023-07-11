Murray to Moyne team raises $16,800 for Bone Density Scanner

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators has raised $16,800 towards the purchase of a Bone Density Scanner for the EGHS Medical Imaging Department.
The team wrapped up its fund raising recently, after a successful 525-kilometre relay from Swan Hill to Port Fairy in April.
The team of 13 riders, and support crew of seven including bus drivers, had set a target of $15,000, were thrilled to exceed their goal and were excited to see the Bone Density Scanner.
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush congratulated the riders and the team.
"Congratulations to our team of riders and support crew on a successful and by all accounts enjoyable ride, as well as on their fundraising efforts, which included the Ararat Market, Trivia Night, raffles and team sponsorship," he said.
"You are wonderful ambassadors for East Grampians Health Service and continue the long tradition of more than 20 years of our health service participating in this popular annual event."
Mr Bush also thanked the many businesses, organisations and individuals who provided sponsorship and donations to the team.
"We are very grateful for the generosity of our community, who have provided valuable funds towards the Bone Density Scanner project as well as in kind donations that enable our team to run successful fundraisers," he said.
"Funds raised this year will enable a Bone Density Scanner service to be offered in Ararat for the first time, negating the need for patients to travel to larger centres to receive this service. As part of the recent redevelopment of the Medical Imaging Department, a purpose-built area has been set aside to house the Bone Density Scanner.
"Thank you to everyone who has contributed towards this project, your support of the health service does not go unnoticed."
