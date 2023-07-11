Victorians encouraged to nominate a Senior for the 2023 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards

The Victorian Government is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards, until Friday July 28, 2023.
The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards are our way of acknowledging the efforts that senior Victorians make in giving their time, skills and energy to improve the community.
For more than 25 years, these significant awards have highlighted the work seniors do every day in volunteering in neighbourhood houses, places of worship, and on community projects that benefit us all.
Victorians are this year being encouraged to nominate residents aged 60 and above and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Victorians aged 50 years and above.
Nominate an older Victorian in your life who makes an important contribution to your community, such as through volunteering or supporting community groups.
Visit the awards webpage of Seniors Online to download a nomination form or complete an online nomination form.
Categories for the nominations include:
Every nominee will receive a certificate acknowledging their contribution, and recipients of the 2023 awards will be honoured at a ceremony during the Victorian Seniors Festival this October.
Nominations close on Friday July 28, 2023.
For more information or to make a nomination visit Seniors Online www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/awards
