The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Nominations open for the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards

July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorians encouraged to nominate a Senior for the 2023 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards
Victorians encouraged to nominate a Senior for the 2023 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards

The Victorian Government is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards, until Friday July 28, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.