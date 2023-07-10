New family and carer-led centre on the way for Grampians

A new Family and Carer-led Centre in the Grampians region is one step closer with a service provider appointed.
Minister for Mental Health Gabrielle Williams today announced Mind Australia will deliver support for Victorians across the Grampians region - with the centre to open later this year.
"The Royal Commission recognised that family and carers are an undervalued part of the mental health workforce - these centres will fix that and give them the support they need and deserve," she said.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett said the centre would be a boost to the region.
"This brand-new centre will give tailored information and support to rural and regional Victorians when they need it most," she said.
The service delivers on a key recommendation of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System which called for Family and Carer-led Centres to be established in eight locations across the state.
The Andrews Labor Government has invested $54.5 million to deliver the centres which will provide a welcoming and supportive space for families, carers and supporters of all ages - with no need for a referral and at no cost.
The new centres will be led by people with lived experience as a carer and will provide information, networks, resources, and access to hardship funds.
There are currently more than 60,000 Victorians providing mental health care to family and friends. Caring for a loved one can be challenging, and these new Family and Carer-led Centres will provide a range of services to support those with carer responsibilities and their own wellbeing.
The centres are co-designed by families, carers and supporters, in partnership with Tandem - a trusted voice for carers, families and supporters in mental health, while the service delivery model has been developed with people with lived and living experience.
The Andrews Labor Government has invested over $6 billion in mental health and wellbeing over the last three years - the largest investment in mental health in Victoria's history - with work underway on 90 per cent of Royal Commission recommendations.
