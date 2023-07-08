Ararat Eagles (8.7.55) defeated by Woorndoo Mortlake (9.6.60).
Tatyoon (17.12.114) defeated Lismore Derrinallum (1.2.8).
Caramut (0.0.0) defeated by Wickliffe Lake Bolac (37.28.250).
Hawkesdale Macarthur (19.8.122) defeated SMW Rovers (4.8.32).
Moyston Willaura (4.9.33) defeated by Penshurst (19.20.134).
Glenthompson Dunkeld (12.16.88) defeated Great Western (4.13.37).
Top goal scorers: Jake Smith, 10 (Wickliffe Lake Bolac), Liam Zavaglia, 7 (Wickliffe Lake Bolac), Mason Kelly, 5 (Ararat Eagles), Ryan Bates, 5 (Tatyoon), Tim McGregor, 5 (Penshurst), Thomas Waters, 5 (Glenthompson Dunkeld).
Hawkesdale Macarthur (63) defeated SMW Rovers (21).
Ararat Eagles (39) defeated Woorndoo Mortlake (35).
Tatyoon (50) defeated Lismore Derrinallum (24).
Moyston Willaura (17) defeated by Penshurst (60).
Glenthompson Dunkeld (61) defeated Great Western (24).
Top goal scorers: Jane Robertson, 46 (Glenthompson Dunkeld), Elise Hirst, 32 (Penshurst), Maggie Astbury, 31 (Tatyoon).
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
