Boosting the Central Highlands and Wimmera's forest firefighter workforce

Forest Fire Management (FFMVic) is looking for people in the Central Highlands and Wimmera areas who are keen to work outdoors learning new skills as part of a team that helps protect the community and the environment.
Applications are now open for project firefighter roles across 10 locations including Edenhope, Cavendish, Horsham, Halls Gap, Wail, Beaufort, Daylesford, Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Serendip.
FFMVic Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Tony English, said fixed term positions were a "fantastic opportunity for people from all walks of life".
"New recruits will be involved in conducting planned burns, managing roadside vegetation, pest and weed control, maintaining access to fire trails and roads, and supporting other emergency work to help protect the community and environment," he said.
"They can also be called on to support other emergencies like last year's Victorian floods. Many of the forest firefighters deployed to the current Canadian bushfires started their careers as project firefighters.
FFMVic recruits seasonal project firefighters each year. Roles include general firefighters, fire support officers and rappel crew. They are employed on a full-time basis for a fixed term from October until April.
There are also positions designated for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people, reflecting the Government's commitment to a diverse workforce that reflects the wider community.
Mr English said ideal candidates would be fit and healthy and hold a current manual driver's licence.
"Successful recruits will be fully trained and get the opportunity to work with experienced staff from a range of fire management agencies across the state," he said.
"These are very rewarding roles, where no two days are ever the same."
Applications are now open and close on July 30. To apply, visit jobs.careers.vic.gov.au/pff or call 136 186.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.