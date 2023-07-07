Member for Wannon Dan Tehan visited Tatyoon Football and Netball Club for the club's Thursday night training on July 6.
The Hawks invited Mr Tehan to Tatyoon Recreation Reserve to showcase their facilities, as well as the club's community and culture.
The club extended the invite after meeting him at Penshurst Recreation Reserve during the Bombers indigenous game on Saturday, June 24.
Tatyoon Recreation Reserve secretary, Jane King said Mr Tehan wanted to get to know the locals.
"We were able to talk to him and discuss future plans for Tatyoon and the growth of how many young Tatyoon people we have at our club," she said.
"He was very easy to talk to and he just enjoyed getting to know all the local volunteers that do so much to make Tatyoon a very special place and a place of belonging for our local community."
Read also: Elders claim prime real estate
While visiting the club, Mr Tehan had the opportunity to meet with some of the club's local volunteers.
"Like many small communities, it is the volunteer contribution that makes Tatyoon 'special' and a place of belonging," said a spokesperson for Mr Tehan.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Tim Harrison was also in attendance as Tatyoon FNC president Richard Bibby showed Mr Tehan around the club.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.