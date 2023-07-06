Elders Real Estate has moved to a prime new location on Main Street, Stawell.
Director and Elders real estate agent Michael Fratin said the team moved from their original location on Patrick Street after two and a half years.
"We've got our head office in our Ararat, and our branch office in Stawell," he said.
"We were recently in the original JB Barham real estate office, which shared an office with Grampians Insurance.
"We've sort of gone out on our own and just moved locations now."
Michael said it was good to have their own space.
"We're not sharing the office space," he said.
"We've got our own space now. It is a more prominent location.
"We're excited to be there."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
