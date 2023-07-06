The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat, Federal boost for regionally-trained medical students

By Alex Dalziel
July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
An additional 80 Commonwealth supported places for regional medical students has been promised by 2024. File picture
Universities are welcoming the federal government expansion of places for regionally-trained medical students, under a new program which looks to address the state's lack of county doctors.

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

