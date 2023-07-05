Construction for a new ambulance station in Avoca is expected to kick off in the next few weeks.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett visited the site of the new multi-million-dollar Avoca Ambulance Station following the announcement Bowden Corporation has been appointed the contractor for the project.
"The brand-new Avoca station will provide a modern, fit-for-purpose facility for our hard-working ambos to do what they do best - save lives," she said.
"The appointment of Bowden Corporation to construct the new station is an exciting step in this project and I can't wait to see works start in the next few weeks."
The new Avoca Ambulance Station will feature a three-bay garage for ambulances, two rest and recline areas for our hard-working paramedics to recuperate, relievers' quarters, training facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and improved security and car parking to make sure paramedics are safe.
Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority in partnership with Ambulance Victoria, the new station will be located at Rowe Street, Avoca. When complete, paramedics will relocate from their current premises on Liebig Street to the new, modern ambulance station.
As well as Avoca, ambulance stations are either under construction or about to be built across the state including in Inglewood, Karingal, Rochester, Foster and Gisborne - meaning even more paramedics will be able to work from safe and modern home bases, helping them deliver critical care to more Victorians.
The Labor Government has invested approximately $279 million since 2015 to upgrade and rebuild ambulance stations to provide better working conditions for paramedics and ensure lifesaving emergency care is available for all Victorians.
The Government has expanded the paramedic workforce by more than 56 percent since 2014 - an increase of more than 2200 paramedics.
