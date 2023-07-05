The Ararat Advertiser
Construction of new ambulance station in Avoca set to begin

Updated July 5 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 12:00pm
The new station will feature a three-bay garage, two rest and recline areas, relievers quarters, training facilities, a fully equipped kitchen, and improved security and car parking. Picture Martha Haylett MP Facebook page.
Construction for a new ambulance station in Avoca is expected to kick off in the next few weeks.

